At least 60 girls hospitalized in Afghanistan after school poisoning

Around 60 Afghan girls were hospitalized after being poisoned at their school in northern Afghanistan, police said on Monday.

The poisoning, which targeted a girls’ school in the Afghan province of Sar-e Pol, comes after intense scrutiny of girls’ education in the war-torn nation since the Taliban took over and barred most teenage female students and after a wave of poison attacks on girls’ schools in neighboring Iran.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Some unknown people entered a girls’ ... school in Sancharak District … and poisoned the classes, when the girls come to classes they got poisoned,” said Den Mohammad Nazari, Sar-e-Pol’s police spokesperson, without elaborating on which substance was used or who was thought to be behind the incident.

Nazari said the girls had been taken to hospital but were in “good condition.” No one had been arrested.

In neighboring Iran, poisoning incidents at girls’ schools sickened an estimated 13,000 mostly female students since November.

During Afghanistan’s previous foreign-backed government, several poisoning attacks, including suspected gas attacks, on girls’ schools had taken place.

The Taliban administration has prevented most female students from attending high school and university since taking over in 2021, sparking condemnation from international governments and many Afghans. Taliban authorities have kept primary schools open for girls, up until the age of around 12 and say they are in favor of female education under certain conditions.

Read more:

Pakistan Taliban attack in northwest Pakistan leaves 2 soldiers, 2 militants dead

Rights groups call Taliban restrictions on Afghan women a ‘crime against humanity’

UN Afghan staff to continue working from home over Taliban ban on women