Car rams into crowd injuring six in Switzerland at shooting festival

AFP
Five children and a woman were injured when a car accidentally rammed into people gathered for a target shooting festival in Switzerland, police said.

A woman frantically looking for help for an injured child drove into the square in Menieres, in the western Swiss canton of Fribourg, on Sunday where a shooting festival was taking place.

The car slammed into a group of people, injuring a woman and five children, Fribourg police said.

Several ambulances transported the injured to surrounding hospitals after the accident, which happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

“Initial information indicates that the driver entered the festival square transporting a child who had been injured during a private activity,” the police said.

“For a reason to be determined by an investigation, she accidentally hit and injured people on the square before coming to a halt.”

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a police station for questioning.

