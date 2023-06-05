Computer outage disrupts train traffic in the Netherlands

A computer outage is disrupting train travel to and from Amsterdam and in other parts of the Netherlands on Monday, Dutch railway company NS said.
The computer outage hit traffic control around 6 p.m. local time (1600GMT) on Sunday afternoon and has crippled train traffic since, the NS said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The railway company on Monday morning said the problems would also affect international trains to Amsterdam, as the outage had not been resolved yet.
“The outage has a big impact, also on other parts of the country,” NS said on its website.
The company did not predict how long it would take to resolve the problems, but said no trains would operate until at least the afternoon.
The outage left about 100 passengers stranded in Utrecht Central Station on Sunday night, Dutch news agency ANP said.
At Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome concert hall, hundreds of fans of British pop singer Harry Styles waited until early on Monday morning for alternative transport home.
Read more: Amsterdam targets rowdy Brits with ‘Stay Away’ campaign
-
Amsterdam targets rowdy Brits with ‘Stay Away’ campaignAmsterdam launched a campaign on Tuesday to discourage tourists planning drug- and alcohol-fueled parties -- starting with young British men.The Dutch ... World News
-
Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam’s main airportHundreds of environmental activists wearing white overalls stormed an area holding private jets at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and stopped aircraft ... World News
-
Amsterdam to host 1,000 refugees on cruise ship after overcrowding in migrant centersThe Dutch capital Amsterdam on Tuesday said it would house at least 1,000 asylum seekers on a cruise liner after an overcrowding crisis at migrant ... World News
-
Amsterdam airport urges travelers to stay away as strike causes chaosAmsterdam’s Schiphol airport urged travelers on Saturday to stay away as a strike by ground personnel at the start of a school holiday caused chaos at ... World News
-
Strike disrupts flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airportDozens of flights were cancelled or delayed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Monday morning due to a strike by ground staff at KLM, the Dutch ... Economy