A Russian flag waves next to one of the Kremlin towers in downtown Moscow on February 26, 2022. ( AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Drones fall on highway in Russian region bordering Moscow, governor says

Reuters
Two drones fell on a highway in Russia’s Kaluga region that borders with the Moscow region to its north, with the local governor saying on Monday there was no detonation of explosives.

“The area has been cordoned off,” the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Based on the information provided by Shapsha, the drones fell some 280 kilometers-300 kilometers (174 miles-186 miles) from Moscow.

Last week, Russia said Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow, which Kyiv denied.

