Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia’s Baltic Fleet starts naval exercises in Baltic Sea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Baltic Fleet started naval exercises in the Baltic Sea on Monday, the Russian military’s press service said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Around 3,500 soldiers and up to 40 ships and boats will take part in the drills, which are scheduled to last until June 15, the military said.

Read more:

Ukraine FM says it’s time to turn Black Sea into ‘sea of NATO’

Ukraine says missiles blown up in annexed Crimea, Russia says civilians targeted

Russia: Su-27 jet intercepted US bombers over Baltic Sea, prevented border violation

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size