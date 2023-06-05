Theme
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempt to enter Belgorod region

Reuters
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to cross into the Belgorod region in southern Russia on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.

It said that “more than 10” Ukrainian fighters had been killed by air and artillery strikes, the RIA news agency reported. Reuters was not able to independently verify the account.

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans said on Sunday that it had captured several soldiers during a cross-border raid into the Belgorod region and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities. The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported fighting in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka with what he called “Ukrainian saboteurs.”

