US slams China’s pattern of ‘aggressive’ military behavior
“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt,” a White House official told reporters.
The US slammed China on Monday over what it said was a pattern of increasing military aggressiveness from Beijing.
“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts.”
Over the weekend, a Chinese warship cut in front of a US destroyer in international waters. And last week, a Chinese fighter pilot flew close to a US Air Force aircraft. Both incidents were recorded, and videos were released by the US.
Kirby said that Washington was prepared to address this “growing aggressiveness” by China.
#USINDOPACOM Statement on Unsafe Maritime Interaction: Read more⬇️https://t.co/PMoGTFg1e6— U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) June 3, 2023
“We’re not going anywhere,” he added, referring to US presence in the Indo-Pacific. “We’ve got real needs there, and we’re going to stay there, and we’re going to continue to strengthen and revitalize those alliances and partnerships.”
