US slams China’s pattern of ‘aggressive’ military behavior

The US slammed China on Monday over what it said was a pattern of increasing military aggressiveness from Beijing.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Over the weekend, a Chinese warship cut in front of a US destroyer in international waters. And last week, a Chinese fighter pilot flew close to a US Air Force aircraft. Both incidents were recorded, and videos were released by the US.

Kirby said that Washington was prepared to address this “growing aggressiveness” by China.

“We’re not going anywhere,” he added, referring to US presence in the Indo-Pacific. “We’ve got real needs there, and we’re going to stay there, and we’re going to continue to strengthen and revitalize those alliances and partnerships.”

Read more: CIA Director Burns made quiet trip to China last month: US official