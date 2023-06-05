US NSA Sullivan’s statement on nuclear arms control ‘positive,’ says Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Monday that a statement by United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan calling for bilateral arms control discussions was “positive,” and that Russia remained open for dialogue.
Sullivan said on Friday that the United States would abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms reduction pact between the two Cold War rivals, until its 2026 expiry if Russia did the same.
President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the treaty in February.
“This is an important and positive statement by Mr Sullivan. Of course, we expect it to be de facto confirmed by steps through diplomatic channels, and then the proposed formats for dialogue can be considered,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Signed by then-US president Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the New START treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy.
It came into force in 2011 and was extended in 2021 for five more years after Joe Biden took office as US president.
Under the agreement, Moscow and Washington are committed to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and a maximum of 700 long-range missiles and bombers.
When operating as intended, the pact allows both US and Russian inspectors to ensure that the other side is complying with the treaty.
