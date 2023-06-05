Ukraine has enough weapons to launch counter-offensive against Russia: FM

Ukraine has enough weapons to begin its counter-offensive against Russia, and the operation will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Monday.

Membership of the military alliance would “probably” only be possible for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, Kuleba said in an interview in Kyiv.

Ukraine has for months feted an upcoming assault to retake territories occupied by Russia, using tanks, armored cars and artillery donated by its Western allies.

Kuleba did not say whether the counter-offensive had started when asked. He answered that the most important thing was not when it started, but that it ended in Ukrainian victory.

Kuleba said NATO membership was the next big target on Ukraine's agenda after some of its allies agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets coveted by Kyiv.

“We (already) unlocked all weapons.... There is nothing big left to fight for.”

“NATO membership cannot stop this war, but NATO membership will stop further wars. This is why the best way to ensure security in the region is to come to the moment when Ukraine becomes a member of NATO,” he said.

