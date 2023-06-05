Ukraine ‘very well prepared’ for counteroffensive against Russian forces: US general
It is too early to tell how Ukrainian forces will do during an upcoming counteroffensive against Russia, the top US general said Monday, but he expressed confidence that Kyiv was well-prepared for battle.
“I think the Ukrainians are very well prepared... the United States and other allied countries in Europe and really around the world have provided training and ammunition, advice, intelligence to the Ukrainians,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said.
During an interview with CNN, Milley predicted that it was too early to tell “what outcomes are going to occur,” but said Ukraine was in a war that is an existential threat to the “very survival” of the country.
“And it has greater meaning to the rest of the world, for Europe, really for the United States, but also the globe,” he added.
The full interview will be aired later today.
