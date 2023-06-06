‘No immediate nuclear safety risk’ after dam damage in Ukraine: IAEA
The UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday that it saw “no immediate nuclear safety risk” at Europe's biggest atomic plant after a hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine was damaged.
“The IAEA is aware of reports of damage at Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam; IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are closely monitoring the situation; no immediate nuclear safety risk at plant,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a tweet.
The dam sits on the Dnipro River, which provides cooling water for the plant.
