African peace mission for Russian-Ukrainian conflict to start ‘mid June’
African leaders seeking to broker peace in the Ukraine war are set to launch their mission “in mid June,” South Africa said Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last month said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had each agreed to receive a six-member African peace team.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The African leaders, meeting on Monday, “agreed that they would engage” Putin and Zelenskyy “on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region,” a statement from Ramaphosa’s office said.
“The presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid June,” it said.
The statement did not give a specific date or itinerary.
Foreign ministers from the respective countries will “finalize the elements of a road-map to peace,” the presidency said.
The delegation unveiled by Ramaphosa last month comprises the presidents of the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.
Monday’s virtual meeting was also attended by Comoros President Azali Assoumani as current head of the African Union (AU).
African countries have been badly hit by rising prices of grain and the war’s impact on world trade.
Read more:
Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelenskyy aide
African delegation will visit Moscow to present initiative to end conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine, Russia trade blame over sabotaging Kakhovka dam on Dnipro River
-
Wagner boss slams Russia’s claims of victory over Ukraine as ‘wild fantasies’Russia’s claims that its military had inflicted massive casualties on advancing Ukrainian troops are “wild fantasies,” the boss of Russian mercenary ... World News
-
US F-16 jets to Ukraine can ‘accommodate’ nuclear weapons, Russia warns of escalationRussia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that US-built F-16 fighter jets can ‘accommodate’ nuclear weapons and warned that supplying ... World News
-
Ukraine, Russia trade blame over sabotaging Kakhovka dam on Dnipro RiverKremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that Ukraine sabotaged the Kakhovka dam to distract attention from its faltering counteroffensive, and ... World News