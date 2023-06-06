Afghan Deputy governor killed in targeted car bomb attack

The deputy governor of Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday, the provincial spokesperson said.





“Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured,” said Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of Badakshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares a border with China and Tajikistan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It was not clear who was behind the bombing, which was the first known major blast or attack on a Taliban official in Afghanistan in several weeks.



The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of ISIS, which had claimed several major attacks in urban centres.





ISIS has also targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

Advertisement

Read more:

At least 60 girls hospitalized in Afghanistan after school poisoning

Qatar prime minister, Taliban chief hold secret talks in Afghanistan: Source

At least three killed in Iran-Afghan border clash