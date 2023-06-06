China conducts joint air patrol with Russia around Sea of Japan, East China Sea
China conducted a joint air patrol with Russia on June 6 over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Chinese defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Developing
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Chinese military planes cross Taiwan Strait median line as China starts drills
New US military strategy on display during ‘largest ever’ joint exercise with Israel
Russia says naval drills with China response to ‘aggressive’ US