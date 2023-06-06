In pictures: Explosions in southern Ukraine destroy major dam

A series of intense explosions around the Kashovka dam in the Russia-controlled part of southern Ukraine unleashed floodwaters across the war zone on Tuesday.

Videos and pictures showed the dam that was breached in the Kherson region.

Advertisement

Watch: Drone footage shows water gushing out from a destroyed Ukraine dam that was hit by blasts. #Ukraine https://t.co/MORISvvnEO pic.twitter.com/bsOOBwENNG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 6, 2023

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 30-meter-tall dam was built in 1956 during the Soviet era and holds water equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

It was built on the Dnipro River as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The dam supplies water to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

Ukrainian and Russian forces blamed each other for the blasts, but there was no immediate verification of who was behind the explosions.

Evacuations in the areas around the dam have begun as water levels are expected to reach critical levels within five hours, according to the head of the Kherson region.

Read more:

Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters

Ukrainian reservoir island community submerged after Russian-occupied dam is damaged

Russia says high waters threaten dam near Ukrainian nuclear plant: Reports