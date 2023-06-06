Indian man survives neck stabbing, rides motorcycle to hospital for surgery

An Indian man with a knife stabbed in his neck rode his motorcycle to the nearest hospital for emergency care and survived with minor physical damage, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.

A businessman in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai underwent a four-hour surgery to remove the rusted knife that he claims was a stabbing attempt by his brother.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tejas Patil drove himself to the MPCT hospital in Sanpada on June 3 after his 28-year-old brother Monish Patil reportedly stabbed him at home while asleep.

The knife reportedly missed all major organs and arteries, including ones supplying blood to the brain. However, the stabbing caused a loss of blood.

The perpetrator is still at large, and the victim has filed a First Incident Report (FIR) for attempted murder. Local authorities are searching for Monish Patil.

The 30-year-old victim has claimed in his report that his brother was an alcoholic and kept bad company.

TOI reported that the doctors praised Tejas Patil’s “presence of mind” for rushing to the hospital with a knife in his neck.

The report said a plastic surgeon, neurosurgeon, interventional radiologist, and heart surgeon removed the knife without causing permanent damage.

The victim is reportedly out of danger and will be discharged in two days.

Read more:

Families try to identify bodies as India mourns train crash that killed 275

Video: Part of under-construction bridge collapses in India for second time in a year

US, India agree roadmap for long-term defense industry cooperation as ministers meet