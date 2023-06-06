Kakhovka dam attack: Ukraine says 150 tonnes of engine oil spilled into Dnipro River
Ukraine on Tuesday said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilled into the Dnipro River after an attack on the Kakhovka dam and warned of a “negative impact” for the environment.
“One hundred fifty tonnes of engine oil got into the Dnipro River due to the explosion,” Daria Zarivna, communications adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on social media.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was “a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons.”
Upstream from the dam is the Kakhovka reservoir, which holds an estimated 18 cubic kilometers of water -- approximately the same capacity as Utah’s Great Salt Lake.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the floods from the dam could cause “long and irreversible harm” to the region’s ecosystems.
“Animals in the Nova Kakhovka zoo have already died in the rising water,” he said, adding it was “only the beginning of harm” for the wildlife in southern Ukraine.
“We are witnessing [an] ecocide on a regional, not just Ukrainian, scale,” he added.
Read more:
Ukraine, Russia trade blame over sabotaging Kakhovka dam on Dnipro River
In pictures: Explosions in southern Ukraine destroy major dam
After Kakhovka dam bursts, IAEA says Zaporizhzhia’s cooling pond must be protected
-
US F-16 jets to Ukraine can ‘accommodate’ nuclear weapons, Russia warns of escalationRussia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that US-built F-16 fighter jets can ‘accommodate’ nuclear weapons and warned that supplying ... World News
-
Ukraine, Russia trade blame over sabotaging Kakhovka dam on Dnipro RiverKremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that Ukraine sabotaged the Kakhovka dam to distract attention from its faltering counteroffensive, and ... World News
-
Get to know the Russian armed groups fighting for Ukraine against their own countryTwo armed groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and Freedom of Russia Legion, say they have carried out attacks in Russia’s western Belgorod ... World News