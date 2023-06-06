Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This screen grab from a video posted on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's Twitter account on June 6, 2023 shows an aerial view of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station after it was partially destroyed. (AFP)
This screen grab from a video posted on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Twitter account on June 6, 2023 shows an aerial view of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station after it was partially destroyed. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kakhovka dam attack: Ukraine says 150 tonnes of engine oil spilled into Dnipro River

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine on Tuesday said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilled into the Dnipro River after an attack on the Kakhovka dam and warned of a “negative impact” for the environment.

“One hundred fifty tonnes of engine oil got into the Dnipro River due to the explosion,” Daria Zarivna, communications adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on social media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was “a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons.”

Upstream from the dam is the Kakhovka reservoir, which holds an estimated 18 cubic kilometers of water -- approximately the same capacity as Utah’s Great Salt Lake.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the floods from the dam could cause “long and irreversible harm” to the region’s ecosystems.

“Animals in the Nova Kakhovka zoo have already died in the rising water,” he said, adding it was “only the beginning of harm” for the wildlife in southern Ukraine.

“We are witnessing [an] ecocide on a regional, not just Ukrainian, scale,” he added.

Read more:

Ukraine, Russia trade blame over sabotaging Kakhovka dam on Dnipro River

In pictures: Explosions in southern Ukraine destroy major dam

After Kakhovka dam bursts, IAEA says Zaporizhzhia’s cooling pond must be protected

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size