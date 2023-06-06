Pope Francis in hospital for check-up: Sources

Pope Francis has gone to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for a check-up, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting what it said were sources with knowledge of the matter.



There was no immediate word from the Vatican.



The pope, who is 86, spent five days in hospital earlier this year with a lung infection and last month skipped audiences due to a fever.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Francis, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years.



In July 2021 he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.



The Vatican announced plans on Saturday for Francis to visit Mongolia on August 31-September 4.



Before that he is due to visit Portugal from August 2-6 to attend the World Youth Day in Lisbon and visit the Shrine of Fatima.



Read more:

Brazil’s Lula, Pope Francis discuss Ukraine war over phone

Advertisement

Pope asks Italian cardinal to carry out peace ‘mission’ on Ukraine war: Vatican

Pope Francis returns to work after taking day off due to fever