Town of Oleshky completely flooded after dam breach: Russian appointed official
The small town of Oleshky, on the Russian-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s Kherson region, is almost completely flooded following a breach of the huge Kakhovka dam further upriver, a Russian-appointed regional official said on Tuesday.
“Evacuation ... is possible only using special equipment,” Andrei Alexeyenko, chairman of the Russian-appointed government of Ukraine’s Kherson province, said on Telegram, posting videos showing one car standing in floodwater up to window-level and a lorry driving along a highway in water at least a foot (30 cm) deep.
