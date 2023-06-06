Theme
A general view of the Nova Kakhovka dam that was breached in Kherson region, Ukraine June 6, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Town of Oleshky completely flooded after dam breach: Russian appointed official

The small town of Oleshky, on the Russian-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s Kherson region, is almost completely flooded following a breach of the huge Kakhovka dam further upriver, a Russian-appointed regional official said on Tuesday.

“Evacuation ... is possible only using special equipment,” Andrei Alexeyenko, chairman of the Russian-appointed government of Ukraine’s Kherson province, said on Telegram, posting videos showing one car standing in floodwater up to window-level and a lorry driving along a highway in water at least a foot (30 cm) deep.

