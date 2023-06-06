Ukraine dam blast a result of Russian invasion: UK foreign minister

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday it was too early to give a meaningful assessment of the details behind the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine, but that it happened only because of Russia’s invasion.

The Kakhovka dam in a Russian controlled-part of southern Ukraine was breached after an explosion that both Ukraine and Russia said was an intentional attack by the other’s forces.

“I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details,” Cleverly told Reuters while visiting Hrebelky outside Kyiv following talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the capital on Monday.

“But it’s worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”



“We’ll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately,” he said.

Unverified videos on social media showed a series of intense explosions around the Kakhovka dam. Other videos showed water surging through the remains of the dam with bystanders expressing their shock, sometimes in strong language.

The dam, 30 metres (yards) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long and which holds water equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. It also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

Russian-installed officials said there was no danger yet to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, from the destruction of the dam. The nuclear power station gets its cooling water from the reservoir.

Ukraine’s military said that Russian forces blew up the dam while Russian sources blamed Ukraine.

“The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces,” the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Russian news agencies said the dam, controlled by Russian forces, had been destroyed in shelling while a Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack — Russian shorthand for an attack by Ukraine.

Evacuation near the dam has begun and the water would reach critical levels within five hours, the Rusian installed head of Kherson region said.

It was not immediately clear how the flood waters would affect Ukraine’s long planned counter-offensive against Russian forces who are dug in across southern and eastern Ukraine.

