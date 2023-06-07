Air India says will send reserve plane for passengers stranded in Russia
Air India said on Wednesday a reserve plane would take off from Mumbai on Wednesday for passengers whose flight on Tuesday was forced to land at an airport in Russia’s Far East because of engine trouble.
One of the airline’s Boeing 777 widebody aircraft developed a technical issue with one of its engines as it
carried 216 passengers and 16 crew on a flight from Delhi to San Francisco.
The airline said its ferry flight would leave Mumbai at 0730 GMT and head to Magadan in Russia, carrying food and other essentials for the passengers stranded there.
Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia had said that a reserve Air India plane was scheduled to land at 0300 GMT.
