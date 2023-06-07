Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. (Reuters)
A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Air India says will send reserve plane for passengers stranded in Russia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Air India said on Wednesday a reserve plane would take off from Mumbai on Wednesday for passengers whose flight on Tuesday was forced to land at an airport in Russia’s Far East because of engine trouble.

One of the airline’s Boeing 777 widebody aircraft developed a technical issue with one of its engines as it
carried 216 passengers and 16 crew on a flight from Delhi to San Francisco.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The airline said its ferry flight would leave Mumbai at 0730 GMT and head to Magadan in Russia, carrying food and other essentials for the passengers stranded there.

Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia had said that a reserve Air India plane was scheduled to land at 0300 GMT.

Read more:

San Francisco-bound Air India plane forced to divert, lands in Russia

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size