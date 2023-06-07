Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: White House

US President Joe Biden will host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on June 12, one month before the military alliance’s summit, with Ukraine atop the agenda, the White House announced Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the pair would review preparations for the summit in Lithuania and “discuss Allies’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO leaders are due to convene on July 11-12 in the capital Vilnius.

Stoltenberg’s mandate as NATO chief is due to end in October. When asked about a possible extension of that term, Jean-Pierre did not want to comment, but said: “The secretary has done an outstanding job... in this critical moment in history.”

The White House is “very, very grateful for his leadership,” she told reporters.

Read more: Russia will not win Ukraine war, ‘bloody’ days ahead: Top US general