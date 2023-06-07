Theme
Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)

In photos: The aftermath of Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, floods

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian residents living near the Dnipro River packed their belongings and fled the area as they watched their neighborhoods drowns in flood water from the Nova Kakhovka dam breach.

Local residents carry their personal belongings on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Local residents carry their personal belongings on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Evacuations started on Tuesday for those living along the stretch of the Dnipro River.
Water burst through the breached dam in Nova Kakhovka, submerging streets and homes further downstream.

A local resident looks at the Dnipro river which flooded after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
A local resident looks at the Dnipro river which flooded after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Residents in Kherson region’s Korabelny District carried their pets and personal belongings as they waded through inundated streets and away from their flooded homes.

A dog is seen on the roof of a building in a flooded residential area, that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Reuters)
A dog is seen on the roof of a building in a flooded residential area, that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Reuters)

Sergiy, a 59-year-old resident, said some people still chose to remain in the flood-hit area.
“As far as I understand, they do not need help. They are hanging on till the end. We are so invincible that nothing can break us,” Sergiy said.

Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Oksana, 53, said her home had been flooded by waters reaching her waist level.

Oleksandra walks around her house on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Oleksandra walks around her house on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 6, 2023. (Reuters)

“Everything is submerged in water...I do not know what to do,” she said.

Rescuers evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Rescuers evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)

The water level continued to rise, and by Wednesday, Kherson Residents had to use inflatable boats to move around flooded streets.

slipper is seen adrift in a flooded residential area, that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Nova Kakhovka. (Reuters)
slipper is seen adrift in a flooded residential area, that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Nova Kakhovka. (Reuters)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine had left hundreds of thousands of people without regular access to drinking water.

Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Floodwaters in southern Ukraine were expected to crest on Wednesday while tens of thousands of civilians fled areas affected by the dam’s collapse on Tuesday. Zelenskiy blamed the destruction on Russia while Moscow blamed it on Ukraine.

Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Police evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (Reuters)

With Reuters

