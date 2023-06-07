In photos: The aftermath of Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, floods

Ukrainian residents living near the Dnipro River packed their belongings and fled the area as they watched their neighborhoods drowns in flood water from the Nova Kakhovka dam breach.

Evacuations started on Tuesday for those living along the stretch of the Dnipro River.

Water burst through the breached dam in Nova Kakhovka, submerging streets and homes further downstream.

Residents in Kherson region’s Korabelny District carried their pets and personal belongings as they waded through inundated streets and away from their flooded homes.

Sergiy, a 59-year-old resident, said some people still chose to remain in the flood-hit area.

“As far as I understand, they do not need help. They are hanging on till the end. We are so invincible that nothing can break us,” Sergiy said.

Oksana, 53, said her home had been flooded by waters reaching her waist level.

“Everything is submerged in water...I do not know what to do,” she said.

The water level continued to rise, and by Wednesday, Kherson Residents had to use inflatable boats to move around flooded streets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine had left hundreds of thousands of people without regular access to drinking water.

Floodwaters in southern Ukraine were expected to crest on Wednesday while tens of thousands of civilians fled areas affected by the dam’s collapse on Tuesday. Zelenskiy blamed the destruction on Russia while Moscow blamed it on Ukraine.

