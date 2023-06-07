Theme
Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Medvedev: Russia should launch offensive against Ukraine after repelling Kyiv forces

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, said on Wednesday it appeared that Ukraine had launched its long-awaited counter-offensive and that Moscow should respond with its own offensive once it had repelled Kyiv’s forces.

“The enemy has long promised a great counter-offensive. And it seems to have already started something,” Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging application.

“We have to stop the enemy and then launch an offensive,” he said.

