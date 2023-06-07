Medvedev: Russia should launch offensive against Ukraine after repelling Kyiv forces
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, said on Wednesday it appeared that Ukraine had launched its long-awaited counter-offensive and that Moscow should respond with its own offensive once it had repelled Kyiv’s forces.
“The enemy has long promised a great counter-offensive. And it seems to have already started something,” Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging application.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We have to stop the enemy and then launch an offensive,” he said.
Read more:
Explainer: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine - and what happened?