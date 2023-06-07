Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia shells ammonia pipeline, governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian forces repeatedly fired at an ammonia pipeline in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, a local governor said on Tuesday, a conduit potentially crucial for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grains and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

The extension next month of the Black Sea Grain initiative, a pact struck in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis, could hinge on the reopening of the pipeline.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ammonia pipeline, the world’s longest, stretches about 2,470 kilometers (1,534 miles) from Russia’s Togliatti on the Volga River to three Black Sea ports. It has been shut down since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

There was no recorded leakage from the late Tuesday shelling that hit the pipeline near the village of Masiutivka and an overnight shelling near the village of Zapadne, said Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“There is no threat to people’s lives and health,” Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Read more:

UN attempts to save Black Sea grain deal with ‘mutually beneficial’ proposal: Source

Ukraine would only allow Russian ammonia exports if gets expanded grain deal

Russia says outlook for UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal is ‘not so great’

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size