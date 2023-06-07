Theme
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on March 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian-controlled nuclear plant ‘sufficiently protected’ from re-capture: Official

Reuters
The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine is “sufficiently protected” from being re-captured by force, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an adviser to the head of nuclear plant operator Rosenergoatom.

