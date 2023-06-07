Russia Ukraine conflict
Russian-controlled nuclear plant ‘sufficiently protected’ from re-capture: Official
The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine is “sufficiently protected” from being re-captured by force, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an adviser to the head of nuclear plant operator Rosenergoatom.
