A general view of the Znamensky cathedral in the Russian city of Kursk, some 150 km from Ukraine's border on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
A general view of the Znamensky cathedral in the Russian city of Kursk, some 150 km from Ukraine's border on May 28, 2023. (AFP)

Russian towns in Kursk region lose power, one wounded after Ukraine attack: Governor

Reuters
Two towns in Russia’s western Kursk region lost electricity and a man was wounded on Wednesday after Ukraine dropped explosives on an electricity substation near the border overnight, the region’s governor said.

“One of the workers received shrapnel wounds while restoring power supply. He is in the central district hospital and doctors are giving him all necessary treatment,” governor Roman Starovoyt said.

