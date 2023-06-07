UK to explore wider access to obesity drugs in $50 million pilot
The United Kingdom will explore ways to make obesity drugs more accessible to people outside hospital settings and cut NHS waiting lists in a new 40 million pound ($50 million) two-year pilot program, the government announced on Wednesday.
While British Prime Minister Sunak has said cutting hospital waiting lists is one of his priorities, the National Health Service in England endured a tough winter, with waiting lists hitting record highs, and staff striking for higher pay amid double-digit inflation.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is also considering potential NHS use of the drug Tirzepatide, which is “currently licensed to treat diabetes but if receives a license in the coming months, may also help with weight loss.”
The pilot will look at how general practitioners could safely prescribe these drugs and how the NHS can provide support in the community or digitally, the statement said.
NICE recommended weight loss drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) earlier this year but advised that it should only be available via specialist weight management services, which are largely hospital based, and would therefore mean low access to it, the government said.
Read more:
Weight loss injection Wegovy to be offered through UK’s NHS soon
What are the different weight-loss drugs? Ozempic, Wegovy, and a ‘miracle cure’ plant
-
What are the different weight-loss drugs? Ozempic, Wegovy, and a ‘miracle cure’ plantThe weight loss industry is worth billions, and one of the most popular approaches is through medication - touted as a quick fix for shedding pounds ... Gulf
-
Investors see big Novo stock boost if weight-loss drug Wegovy shows heart benefitPositive trial data showing Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug helps save and extend lives, not just lose weight, could propel Europe’s best-performing stock ... Economy
-
Wegovy, other weight loss drugs ‘no silver bullet’, says WHO amid obesity reviewNew highly-effective weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are not a “silver bullet” for addressing the rapid rise in global obesity rates, ... World News