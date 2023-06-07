Theme
TOPSHOT - This general view shows a partially flooded area near The Antonovskiy Bridge (REAR) on the outskirts of Kherson, on June 6, 2023, following damage sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric dam. A Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine was damaged on June 6, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of blowing it up while locals were forced to flee rising waters. The dam was partially destroyed by multiple strikes, Moscow-installed authorities claimed just as expectations were rising over the start of Ukraine's long-awaited offensive. (Photo by Oleg TUCHYNSKY / AFP)

Russia Ukraine conflict

Water in Nova Kakhovka starts declining after dam destruction: Russia officials

Reuters
Water levels in the city of Nova Kakhovka started to decline on Wednesday morning after the destruction of the nearby dam, the Russian-installed administration of the city said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The water level on the previously flooded streets of Nova Kakhovka began to subside,” the administration of the now Moscow-controlled city said.

