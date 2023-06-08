Casualties reported after explosion rocks Afghanistan mosque

An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.
Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many.
ISIS claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.
