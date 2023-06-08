Theme
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers fly during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers fly during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. (Reuters)

China says joint air patrols not targeted at certain countries: Foreign ministry

Reuters
Chinese joint patrols with Russia are not targeted at certain countries, and conform with international law and norms, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

China and Russia conducted a joint air patrol on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea for a sixth time since 2019, prompting neighboring South Korea and Japan to scramble fighter jets.

