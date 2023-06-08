Theme
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it spews white smoke into the air in Legaspi City, Albay province on October 21, 2022. (Photo by Charism SAYAT / AFP)
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it spews white smoke into the air in Legaspi City, Albay province on October 21, 2022. (AFP)

Philippines warns of increased chance of Mayon Volcano’s eruption

Bloomberg
The Philippines raised further the alert level on Mayon Volcano south of Manila, warning of its “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption” and said there’s possibility of “explosive activity within weeks or even days.”

The volcanology institute on Thursday put Mayon on Alert Level 3 in a five-step scale, just days after placing it under Alert Level 2. The institute said a repeated collapse of the growing summit dome of the volcano has led to an increase in rockfall. Mayon is showing “magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome,” it added.

The agency said residents within the volcano’s six-kilometer radius danger zone should be evacuated and planes should avoid flying close to Mayon’s summit.

Mayon Volcano, a tourist magnet because of its conical shape, had steam-driven explosions in 2019, and was raised to the second-highest alert the year before, prompting evacuations and flight cancelations.

