Philippines warns of increased chance of Mayon Volcano’s eruption
The Philippines raised further the alert level on Mayon Volcano south of Manila, warning of its “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption” and said there’s possibility of “explosive activity within weeks or even days.”
The volcanology institute on Thursday put Mayon on Alert Level 3 in a five-step scale, just days after placing it under Alert Level 2. The institute said a repeated collapse of the growing summit dome of the volcano has led to an increase in rockfall. Mayon is showing “magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome,” it added.
The agency said residents within the volcano’s six-kilometer radius danger zone should be evacuated and planes should avoid flying close to Mayon’s summit.
Mayon Volcano, a tourist magnet because of its conical shape, had steam-driven explosions in 2019, and was raised to the second-highest alert the year before, prompting evacuations and flight cancelations.
