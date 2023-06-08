Theme
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov attend a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with the leadership of the country's military-industrial enterprises at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 20, 2022. Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia has no access to damaged Togliatti-Odesa pipeline: Reports

Reuters
Russian Industry and Trade minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday that Moscow has no access to the damaged part of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, and does not expect to be granted it, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has made the restart of the pipeline, which before the war carried ammonia from Russia to Ukraine for export, central to future renewal of a deal allowing Ukraine to export its grain safely from its Black Sea ports.

Both Russia and Ukraine this week reported damage to a section of the pipeline that runs through the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. The two sides have blamed each other.

