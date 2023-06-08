Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 28, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

Smoke from Canada wildfires traveled as far as Greenland, Iceland

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

As the Canada wildfires continue to run ablaze, the smoke has now travelled as far as Greenland and Iceland and is soon expected to reach Norway.

The smoky haze billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia could last into the weekend.
The weather system that's driving the great Canadian-American smoke out — a low-pressure system over Maine and Nova Scotia — “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days,” U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The devastating fires have displaced more than 20,000 people and scorched about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country's worst ever.

Smoke from the blazes has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control.

The thick, hazardous haze has disrupted the daily life of millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.

Traffic moves along West Street past One World Trade Center, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East C
Traffic moves along West Street past One World Trade Center, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East C

“I can taste the air,” Dr. Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, where the sky took on a bright orange color.

The smoky blanket has caused dystopian style detour that has chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air.

Read more:

Blinken and Saudi FM pledge to continue cooperation to end fighting in Sudan

At least four children injured in France mass stabbing, some in critical situation

Sudan: 280 children and 70 caretakers from combat-stricken Khartoum orphanage rescued

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size