Smoke from Canada wildfires traveled as far as Greenland, Iceland

As the Canada wildfires continue to run ablaze, the smoke has now travelled as far as Greenland and Iceland and is soon expected to reach Norway.

The smoky haze billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia could last into the weekend.

The weather system that's driving the great Canadian-American smoke out — a low-pressure system over Maine and Nova Scotia — “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days,” U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said.

The devastating fires have displaced more than 20,000 people and scorched about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country's worst ever.

Smoke from the blazes has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control.

The thick, hazardous haze has disrupted the daily life of millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.

“I can taste the air,” Dr. Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, where the sky took on a bright orange color.

The smoky blanket has caused dystopian style detour that has chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air.

