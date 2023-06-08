US FAA halts some flights to Philadelphia, says wildfires hurting visibility

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights from the US northeast, Ohio and Mid-Atlantic bound for New Philadelphia on Thursday, saying wildfire smoke from Canada was reducing visibility and impacting US flights.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The agency said it was delaying flights into New York City's LaGuardia Airport with delays averaging 54 minutes after it had earlier halted some flights into the airport. Visibility issues are also delaying flights at nearby Newark Liberty Airport. The FAA warned it might also need take steps to delay traffic into Washington and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hundreds of forest fires in Canada have led to a blanket of smoky air, triggering health alarms in US cities.

Read more:

Smoke from Canada wildfires traveled as far as Greenland, Iceland

EU offers firefighters to help battle Canada wildfires

Photos: Thick hazardous haze from wildfires disrupt daily life in US, Canada​​​​​​​