US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, June 2, 2023. (Reuters)
US elections

Biden to hold first 2024 presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania

Reuters, Washington
US President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said.

Biden said in April he would run again for president, citing his administration's investment in infrastructure and job creation, and a need to push back against extremism popularized by his predecessor Donald Trump.

With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80 percent white versus 69 percent nationwide, Pennsylvania has been a fiercely contested state in recent elections.

