Russia, China to continue expanding military cooperation: Report

Russia and China will continue to expand their military cooperation, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov was quoted as saying on Friday by the TASS news agency.

Gerasimov has invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Russia, news agencies reported.

“The practice of joint operational and combat training of the Russian and Chinese Armed Forces should remain an important area of further activities,” Gerasimov was quoted as saying.

