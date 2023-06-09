Theme
In this file photo taken on December 21, 2022 Russia's army Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow. (AFP)
Russia, China to continue expanding military cooperation: Report

Reuters, Moscow
Russia and China will continue to expand their military cooperation, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov was quoted as saying on Friday by the TASS news agency.

Gerasimov has invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Russia, news agencies reported.

“The practice of joint operational and combat training of the Russian and Chinese Armed Forces should remain an important area of further activities,” Gerasimov was quoted as saying.

