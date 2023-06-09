Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Three hurt in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh: Regional governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Three people were hurt by shards of broken glass on Friday when a drone struck a residential building in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, regional governor Alexander Gusev said.

Photos posted on social media showed damage and scorch marks to the facade of the apartment block. Gusev said the three people had received medical attention on the spot and declined hospital treatment, suggesting their injuries were light.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Drone strikes inside Russian territory have become a frequent occurrence, but they more typically happen in areas such as Belgorod that lie closer to Ukraine. Voronezh is about 180 km (110 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine does not comment on alleged cross-border attacks into Russia.

Russia accused Ukraine last month of launching two drones at the Kremlin in what it said was an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv denied involvement in that incident.

Read more:

Russian official says pipeline blast will affect grain talks: Report

‘Active combat’ in southern Ukraine as fighting with Russia rages

At least one killed in overnight Russian air strikes on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size