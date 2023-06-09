Theme
UN peacekeeper killed, four others injured in Mali attack. (Twitter)
UN peacekeeper killed, four injured in northern Mali attack

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
One peacekeeper was killed and four others suffered serious injuries in a targeted attack in Mali, the United Nations announced on Friday.

In a tweet, the organization said one of their patrol cars near the town of Ber in northern Mali was involved in a “complex attack.”



The UN explained that the patrol came across an “improvised explosive device” followed by a hail of bullets.

The peacekeeper who was killed has not been identified.

The UN said it will release more information about this incident.

Developing

