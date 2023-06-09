UN peacekeeper killed, four injured in northern Mali attack

One peacekeeper was killed and four others suffered serious injuries in a targeted attack in Mali, the United Nations announced on Friday.

In a tweet, the organization said one of their patrol cars near the town of Ber in northern Mali was involved in a “complex attack.”

The UN explained that the patrol came across an “improvised explosive device” followed by a hail of bullets.



The peacekeeper who was killed has not been identified.



The UN said it will release more information about this incident.

