US announces re-parole process for Afghan citizens in the country

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new process on Thursday that will enable Afghan nationals to renew their parole and continue to live and work in the United States.

“The new process is streamlined and will be at no cost, and will provide for a two-year renewal of parole for qualifying individuals,” the DHS said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Afghan nationals are encouraged to pursue a permanent status in the United States for which they may be eligible, the DHS added.

“The renewal requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons and for a significant public benefit,” the DHS said.

Read more:

UK announces major visa changes for GCC nationals, Jordanian citizens

Blast at funeral for assassinated Afghan governor kills 11, wounds 30

Rights groups call Taliban restrictions on Afghan women a ‘crime against humanity’