Annecy knife attack suspect taken to face French judge : Media

The suspect in a knife attack that wounded four toddlers and two pensioners in the southeastern French town of Annecy was taken from the police station where he was in custody to be presented before a judge on Saturday, BFM television reports.

BFM images showed the suspect being carried on a stretcher by police to a black car waiting at the back of the police station.

Reuters images showed the black car and several police cars leaving the police station.

Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis, who is leading the investigation into Thursday’s attack, was due to hold a news conference later on Saturday.

The suspect, a 31-year old Syrian refugee, is under investigation for attempted murder. So far the prosecutor has said there was no indication that terrorism was the assailant’s motivation.

