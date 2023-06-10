Britain sees mixed progress in recent Ukraine-Russia fighting

Britain’s government on Saturday described mixed progress for Ukrainian and Russian forces fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine over the past 48 hours.

“In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defenses. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Russian performance has been mixed: some units are likely conducting credible maneuver defense operations while others have pulled back in some disorder, amid increased reports of Russian casualties as they withdraw through their own minefields.”

Read more:

Three killed in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa overnight: Ukraine

UN says Ukraine situation ‘hugely worse’ after dam breach, higher food costs globally

Water gradually receding in flooded Ukraine regions: Officials​​​​​​​