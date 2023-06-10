Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits an exhibition of destroyed vehicles on the day of his visit at the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits an exhibition of destroyed vehicles on the day of his visit at the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Canada’s PM Trudeau visits Ukraine in show of support

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday in a gesture of support as Ukraine braces for a major counter-offensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Trudeau paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting pro-Russian forces since 2014.

NATO member Canada, which has one of the world’s largest Ukrainian diasporas, has supplied military and financial assistance to Ukraine during the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

Trudeau’s trip to Kyiv followed a night of Russian missile and drone attacks on targets outside the capital, including Odesa, Poltava region and Kharkiv.

Read more:

Britain sees mixed progress in recent Ukraine-Russia fighting

Three killed in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa overnight: Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size