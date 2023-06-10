Theme
(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on February 21, 2022 shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone later on February 21, 2022 in a further effort to ease tensions over Ukraine, the German government spokesman said. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP)
This combination of file photos created on February 21, 2022 shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. (AFP)

German Chancellor Scholz says he plans to speak to Russian President Putin soon

Reuters, Frankfurt
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he planned to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone soon to urge him to withdraw Russia’s troops from Ukraine.

Addressing a convention of the German Protestant church in Nuremberg, Scholz said he had spoken to Putin by telephone in the past.

“I plan to do it again soon,” he said.

“It’s not reasonable to force Ukraine to approve and accept the raid that Putin has perpetrated and that parts of Ukraine become Russian just like that,” Scholz added, saying he would work to ensure that NATO does not get drawn into the war.

Moscow and Kyiv both reported heavy fighting in Ukraine on Friday, but it remained uncertain whether Ukraine’s long-anticipated counterattack was under way.

The counteroffensive aimed at penetrating Russian defenses and driving out occupying forces is ultimately expected to involve thousands of Ukrainian troops trained and equipped by Western countries including Germany.

Russia fired missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday, killing three civilians in the Black Sea city of Odesa and striking a military air field in the central Poltava region, Kyiv authorities said.

