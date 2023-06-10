Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. American defense officials on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, sought to dispel any doubt that Iran is supplying drones for Russia’s war in Ukraine, releasing photos and analysis of unmanned aircraft deployed in the conflict to demonstrate Tehran’s involvement.(Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate via AP, File)
This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Three killed in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa overnight: Ukraine

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Three civilians were killed during a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday after drone debris fell on an apartment block starting a fire, the Ukrainian military said.

Air defenses in Odesa region shot down eight “Shahed” drones and two missiles in the latest in a spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the southern military command said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As a result of the air fight, debris from one of the drones fell onto a high-rise apartment, causing a fire,” the military official, Natalia Humeniuk, said in a statement.

The emergency services said 27 people, including three children, were wounded, but that the fire had been rapidly put out and 12 people were rescued from the building.

Read more:

Iran helping Russia build drone factory near Moscow for Ukraine war: White House

Putin says Ukrainian offensive has begun, but failed so far

Three hurt in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh: Regional governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size