A Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft approaches to land at Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at Tokyo airport

Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday, although no injuries were reported.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said.

TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

The airlines, the airport and Japan's Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said.

