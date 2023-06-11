American musician arrested in Moscow on drugs suspicion

Russian news media said Saturday that an American musician who has lived in Russia for more than a decade has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The reports said Michael Travis Leake is suspected of selling mephedrone, whose effects are similar to cocaine and MDMA. A Moscow court ordered him to be held for two months in pre-trial detention, the reports said.

He faces charges of production or distribution of drugs, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

An Instagram page under the name Travis Leake Instagram page identifies him as the singer for the band Lovi Noch (Seize the Night). News reports said Leake is a former paratrooper with the US military and has lived in Moscow since 2010.

Russian drug laws are strict. WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in February 2022 after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but was released in December in an exchange for US-imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The State Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

