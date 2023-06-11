Theme
A Russian flag waves next to one of the Kremlin towers in downtown Moscow on February 26, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Drone crashes in Russian area bordering Moscow region, local governor says

Reuters
A drone crashed early on Sunday near the village of Strelkovka in Russia’s Kaluga region, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“According to preliminary information - no casualties,” Shapsha said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

