Drone crashes in Russian area bordering Moscow region, local governor says
A drone crashed early on Sunday near the village of Strelkovka in Russia’s Kaluga region, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“According to preliminary information - no casualties,” Shapsha said on Telegram.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.
Read more:
Three killed in Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa overnight: Ukraine
Three hurt in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh: Regional governor
‘Active combat’ in southern Ukraine as fighting with Russia rages
-
Freight train derails near Russia’s border with Ukraine: GovernorFifteen cars of an empty freight train derailed in Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said late on Saturday, ... World News
-
South Africa’s president briefs China’s Xi on Russia-Ukraine peace planSouth Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the upcoming visit by African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in a bid ... World News
-
Ukraine’s army reports new gains against Russian forces near BakhmutCounterattacking Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 1,400 meters at a number of sections of the front line near the eastern city of Bakhmut in the ... World News