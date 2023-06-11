Theme
Rescuers evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. REUTERS
Rescuers evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv says six Ukrainian flood evacuees were wounded in Russian attack

Reuters
Six civilians were wounded on Sunday when Russian forces attacked a boat they were using to evacuate from flooded occupied territory to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff said.

The area has been stricken by catastrophic flooding after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which Kyiv and Moscow have accused other of deliberately blowing up.

“The Russian army attacked a boat with civilians evacuating from the left bank of Kherson region,” Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messenger.

“They opened fire at the backs of civilians. Six people were wounded. They arrived in Kherson and were taken to hospital... Doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded,” he wrote, providing no further details.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the attack.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Its February 2022 full-scale invasion has killed thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

