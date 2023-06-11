S.Africa’s Johannesburg residents feel tremors after 5.0 magnitude quake

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa’s Johannesburg on Sunday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Buildings shook across the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg, the country’s largest city and commercial hub, is located.

Residents across the province felt the tremor and some posted pictures on social media showing minor structural damages of walls.



“Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like,” one resident wrote on Twitter.



Security risk and crisis management consultancy Crisis24 said there were no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

In August 2014, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit a gold mining town near Johannesburg.

The last major quake to hit South Africa was a 6.3-magnitude tremor that struck the Western Cape province in 1969.

